Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 1.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.05. 2,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $211.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

