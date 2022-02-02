Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 95.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,247,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.43.

Shares of SUI opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

