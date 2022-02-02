Sun Life Financial (SLF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.54 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter.

SLF opened at C$72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.04. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$60.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.85.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.77.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

