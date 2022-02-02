SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

SXC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 10,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,212. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

