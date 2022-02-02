SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of SXC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 974,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

