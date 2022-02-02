SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of SXC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 974,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
