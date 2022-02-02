Susquehanna Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.22% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,345.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,906.37 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,812.95.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

