Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,855,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,310 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,756. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $451.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

