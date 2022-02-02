Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVCBF. Jefferies Financial Group cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Danske upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

