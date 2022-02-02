Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $56.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

SYF stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

