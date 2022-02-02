Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.60.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $53,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,010 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $29,888.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,591 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.