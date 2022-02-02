Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.84 Million

Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will announce sales of $875.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.27 million and the highest is $969.97 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $814.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.25 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

