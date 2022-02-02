TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,860,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 45,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE TAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,838,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,559. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.