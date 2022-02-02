Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

TVE stock opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last three months, insiders bought 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

