TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.30. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 2,431 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.