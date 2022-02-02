TD Securities Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.93.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$41.21 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.86 and a 12 month high of C$44.15. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

