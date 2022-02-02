Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

