Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nikola were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nikola by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

