Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $290,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $121.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

