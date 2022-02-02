Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in I-Mab were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

