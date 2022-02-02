Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $274,000 Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

