Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. 3,424,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,869,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

