Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Trading Up 4.3%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) shares were up 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of clothes and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment involves in managing stores, concessions, and e-commerce business. The Wholesale segment offers distribution of products to stores of licensed partners.

