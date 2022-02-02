Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter.

THQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 69,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

