Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 98.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

