Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $412.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

