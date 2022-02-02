Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 529,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,084,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.