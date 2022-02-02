Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 529,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,084,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
TME has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
