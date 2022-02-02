Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is NFJ Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.3% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Teradyne worth $64,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,082. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

TER stock opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

