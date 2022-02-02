TeraWulf (WULF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare TeraWulf to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TeraWulf alerts:

50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TeraWulf and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 695 3243 4999 93 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 48.98%. Given TeraWulf’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -37.69% -1,517.23% -9.24%

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s peers have a beta of 1.46, indicating that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -58.45 TeraWulf Competitors $956.73 million -$1.78 million 16.97

TeraWulf’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TeraWulf peers beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.