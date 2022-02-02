Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

