Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 3,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,983. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $28.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
