Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by 67.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

