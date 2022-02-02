Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.68 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. 334,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,699. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

