Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

