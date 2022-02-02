The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,216 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AES by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 273,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.