The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

BK stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.