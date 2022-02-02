The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $105,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 24,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,866. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

