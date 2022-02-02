The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($63.19) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,450 ($73.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,075.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

