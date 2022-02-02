The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $315.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.15. The firm has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.83 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,172 shares of company stock worth $708,742,220. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.