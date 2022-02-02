The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €892.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €892.00 ($1,002.25) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($932.58) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €854.00 ($959.55) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €807.67 ($907.49).

KER opened at €671.70 ($754.72) on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($468.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €691.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €686.48.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

