The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $161.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $161.00 price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

