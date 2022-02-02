The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

