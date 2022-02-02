The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $202.89. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.