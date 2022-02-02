The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092,177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

