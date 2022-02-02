The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.66 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 64.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 570,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,664 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $21,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.