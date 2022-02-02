The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.89 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $54.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

