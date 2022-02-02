The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $24.73 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF worth $24,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMA stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.28. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

