The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $20,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after buying an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

