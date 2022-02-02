The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 10,771 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Garmin were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Garmin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

