The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 14,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,819,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

