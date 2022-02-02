The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after acquiring an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,868,000 after acquiring an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Middleby stock opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.57. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

