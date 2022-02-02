The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Falcon Edge Capital LP

Falcon Edge Capital LP lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Middleby makes up 1.2% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.16% of Middleby worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 21.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.13.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.57. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $129.40 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

